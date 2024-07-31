As is the case for any top-flight tackle prospect, Felix Ojo already has quite the impressive list of suitors.

Michigan recently became the 35th Division I school to offer Ojo a scholarship, and the 6-foot-7, 279-pound native of DFW is starting to ruminate on which programs will make the initial cut in his recruitment. He has yet to trim his list, so he's still hearing regularly from the vast majority of the schools on his offer sheet. And though he's having a hard time separating the contenders from the also-rans, there are a few factors that are going to weigh heavily into his consideration.

“The culture matters to me a lot," said Ojo. "The culture really describes how the people are in the program, and how they interact with the players. I like [the idea of] being on a team where the players want it as bad as me. I don’t want to be the only player that’s trying to win a national championship or be the best. I want to be with individuals that want it as bad as me. So I feel like teams that have a player-driven culture, that’s where I’m really going to strive [to go].