Think Sooner fans remember him pretty well. Five years later, and a legitimate “where did this come from?” surprise is back with Arlington (Texas) Bowie safety Ty DeArman flipping from Arizona State to not only commit to OU but sign with the Sooners on Wednesday afternoon.

The last out-of-the-blue signing day surprise for Oklahoma was back in the 2014 class with offensive tackle Orlando Brown .

DeArman had been committed to the Sun Devils since June. If you follow OU recruiting intently, then you know DeArman isn’t necessarily a stranger to Norman.



DeArman made a visit to OU back in February for OU’s junior day. He wasn’t offered, but as the coaches always tell prospects who show up for that event that if you’re there, there’s a reason. Anybody who is at an OU junior day in recent years is somebody to monitor.

Even if it takes to the first day of the early signing period. Multiple reports from Arizona State media sources were the first to indicate that something could be up with DeArman.

OU signed four four-star defensive backs in the early hours Wednesday, but the gut feeling remained that OU wanted at least one more in the secondary. And preferably, a safety, to which DeArman checks all the boxes there.

DeArman, listed at 6-foot and 180 pounds, is known for his physicality. Given his size and his strength, he could become somebody exactly OU has been searching for.

The Sooners fared well in the early signing period, adding defensive stars like Jeremiah Criddell and Marcus Stripling. And now, add one more with the surprise signing of DeArman.