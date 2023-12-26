While Oklahoma prepares for a top-14 matchup with the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday, offensive lineman Tyler Guyton is preparing for the next step in his football career.

As the highest-graded of three offensive linemen likely to hear his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft this April, Guyton has as high a ceiling as perhaps and player that has learned under OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh.

“One of the most talented guys I’ve ever seen," Bedenbaugh said of the redshirt junior before the 2023 season. "And we’ve had some pretty talented guys come through here.”

Despite some inconsistencies this season, Guyton regularly showed flashes of brilliance that only God-given talent can provide, earning him first-round grades from most NFL sources.

In the latest story from ESPN's Matt Miller, Guyton was listed as one of 14 players to receive a first-round grade, which Miller says distinguishes individuals that would be selected in the first round regardless of year (hence there being less than 32).

As the 14th-ranked player in that group, Guyton's athleticism given his 6-foot-7, 315-frame is earning comparisons to All-Pro right tackle, and former Oklahoma Sooner, Lane Johnson.

"Watching Guyton-- a former defensive lineman -- glide across the field in pass protection and run blocking makes it hard to not see Johnson, a former Sooner," Miller writes."Guyton is 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds with beautiful agility and length. He's still developing his full toolbox at right tackle but has the lower-body traits to play the left or right side in the pros. In 29 college games (15 starts), Guyton allowed one sack."

After sending guys like Creed Humphrey, Anton Harrison, and Wanya Morris to the next level, it appears that Coach Bedenbaugh could have the highest-drafted pupil of his time in Norman.

There's no doubt that Guyton has the tools and technique to be successful at the next level, and there's a long line of prosperity from guy donning the interlocking O-U that suggests he's got a very bright future bookending an offensive line in the National Football League.