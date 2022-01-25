Tyler Guyton picks Sooners

Former TCU offensive tackle Tyler Guyton announced he is coming to the Sooners, making it official Tuesday evening.

There is no question the offensive line needed some help, and OU has addressed it once again via the transfer portal.

First-year Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said he would evaluate the depth chart at each position and then make whatever moves were necessary.

Guyton was a redshirt freshman for the 2021 season and split time between H-Back and tackle. He actually started at H-Back for the Frogs against OU back in October.

“Wanted to be an OU football all my life,” Guyton told SoonerScoop.com after he made his choice. “My dreams finally came to true. Time to get to work. We coming for it all this year.”

Guyton was a defensive lineman at Manor (Texas) High before switching to the offensive line when he arrived in Fort Worth. His most notable moment, though, had nothing to do with blocking.

Guyton caught a six-yard touchdown pass against Iowa State last season.

He wasn’t one of the major names to hit the portal when he announced. And even his OU trip less than two weeks ago was almost completely overshadowed by showing up the same day as USC transfers Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg.

Guyton also visited Houston and had interest from other schools. But if you ask him, it was just a matter of time once the Sooners entered the picture.

“As soon as they offered me,” said Guyton about when he thought OU would be the choice. “This place feels like home.”

He’ll be a redshirt sophomore in 2022, with a lot of years of eligibility remaining and time to learn what Bill Bedenbaugh wants to do and then make a difference.

Guyton is the 10th addition for OU via the transfer portal in the last month and the second offensive lineman. Former California lineman McKade Mettauer committed last month and is already enrolled and working out for OU.

Guyton is still eligible for the spring semester even though classes started last Tuesday.