Grateful beyond measure to announce my decision to enter the NFL draft. First and foremost, want to express my deepest thanks to God for guiding my steps and blessing me with the strength to pursue my dreams. To my incredible family, your unwavering support has been the driving force behind my journey. From the backyard practices to late-night discussions, your love and encouragement have shaped me into the player and person I am today. Thank you for everything. A heartfelt appreciation goes to the plavers and coaching staff at both OU and TCU. Your mentorship, dedication, and belief in my abilities have been instrumental in my development. I am grateful for the lessons learned, the challenges, and the victories celebrated. To the amazing fans of both universities, your passion and energy nave been a constant source of motivation. Whether in the sea of crimson and cream or the spirited TCU community, your support has fueled my love for the game. I am honored to have been part of these incredible fanbases. As I step into the NFL draft, I am humbled by the collective support that has shaped my journey. I carry the lessons learned, and the memories shared. Here's to the next chapter, fueled by the love and encouragement of God.

— Tyler Guyton, via Twitter