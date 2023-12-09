Advertisement
Tyler Guyton to forgo his final year of eligibility for the NFL

Brent Venables greets Tyler Guyton on senior day
Brent Venables greets Tyler Guyton on senior day (Parker Thune)
Parker Thune
Co-Publisher
@ParkerThune

Just minutes after Andrew Raym announced that he'd skip his final year of college ball and make the jump to the NFL, the Sooners lost another offensive lineman to the draft pool, as redshirt junior tackle Tyler Guyton went public with the news that he's moving on.

A 6-foot-7, 325-pound native of Manor, Texas, Guyton went through senior day festivities in the Sooners' home finale, which gave the strong indication that he wouldn't be returning to Norman. Had he elected to use it, he had one year of eligibility remaining.

Grateful beyond measure to announce my decision to enter the NFL draft. First and foremost, want to express my deepest thanks to God for guiding my steps and blessing me with the strength to pursue my dreams. To my incredible family, your unwavering support has been the driving force behind my journey. From the backyard practices to late-night discussions, your love and encouragement have shaped me into the player and person I am today. Thank you for everything. A heartfelt appreciation goes to the plavers and coaching staff at both OU and TCU. Your mentorship, dedication, and belief in my abilities have been instrumental in my development. I am grateful for the lessons learned, the challenges, and the victories celebrated. To the amazing fans of both universities, your passion and energy nave been a constant source of motivation. Whether in the sea of crimson and cream or the spirited TCU community, your support has fueled my love for the game. I am honored to have been part of these incredible fanbases. As I step into the NFL draft, I am humbled by the collective support that has shaped my journey. I carry the lessons learned, and the memories shared. Here's to the next chapter, fueled by the love and encouragement of God.
— Tyler Guyton, via Twitter
Guyton transferred to Oklahoma from TCU in January of 2022, and after biding his time for a season behind future Kansas City Chiefs draft pick Wanya Morris, he emerged as Oklahoma's starting right tackle in 2023. Despite a late-season concussion that kept him out of action for two games in the month of November, he still earned All-Big 12 honorable mention.

Under no delusions as to the odds Guyton would return, the Sooners added a commitment on Wednesday from Michigan State transfer Spencer Brown, who has 25 career starts at right tackle and projects as Guyton's successor.

