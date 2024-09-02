The Southeastern Conference announced that Keltner has won SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after playing a big role in the Sooners' 51-3 win over the Owls.

Field-goal kicker Tyler Keltner 's performance against Temple on Friday was one of the most impressive showings for Oklahoma. Monday, he was awarded for his effort.

Keltner — making his Oklahoma debut after transferring from Florida State — played a big role early for the Sooners, making his first attempt from 50 yards out late in the first quarter. That was the first make from a 50 yards or more by an OU kicker since 2021.

Early in the second quarter, he drilled a 42-yard attempt to put the Sooners up 20-0. His third attempt was a chip shot, easily sinking a third-quarter attempt from 24 yards out. He also made all six of his extra-point attempts.

It was a standout effort for Keltner, who was locked into a battle with Zach Schmit for the starting job throughout fall camp. Keltner didn't seal the job until a few days before the game, while Schmit was utilized as the place kicker.

Venables said it was a tough decision, but Keltner had narrowly won the battle and showed why in his debut.

“He had a good track record that way, but Zach had a great camp too," Venables said. "And as I said it, we went in, just made a decision, this is what we were going to do, and (I'm) glad for Tyler stepping up and executing (and doing a) really nice job in his debut."

It appears the Sooners have found their starting kicker.

