Last month, in spite of Ugwoegbu's steadfast denials, many thought he might sign in the early period. That belief grew even more complete when he took an official to Texas A&M on Dec. 14 - the school most thought was his long-time leader.

On Thursday evening Oklahoma landed a commitment from one of its top remaining final targets, Katy (Texas) Seven Lakes four-star linebacker David Ugwoegbu . The 6-foot-3, 225-pound prospect chose the Sooners after months of deliberation that seemed to come down to Texas A&M and the Sooners.

However, after that visit Ugwoegbu remained constant with the idea that he would not be deciding until January - as his desire to wait was never connected to waiting all the way until the late signing period.

The Sooners, led by Tim Kish and Calvin Thibodeaux, offered Ugwoegbu on Jan. 31, 2018, and almost a year later, Kish has retired but Thibodeaux never stopped working on the talented young defender.

The nation's No. 25 athlete, and No. 36 overall prospect in Texas, chose the Sooners following a visit from new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Who convinced him of how he'd fit into the defense and Grinch's scheme.

Based on that Ugwoegbu jumped on board and became commitment No. 24 for Lincoln RIley and co.

The big pass rusher chose the Sooners over offers from Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, and Nebraska amongst many others.