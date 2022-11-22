Monday afternoon's commitment of Nolensville, Tenn. defensive end Taylor Wein was another addition to the Sooners defensive line and another that fit in line with a model that Brent Venables has had success with over two decades - the late find. Names like Jeremy Beal , Isaiah Simmons , and Quinton Carter are among several of his late defensive offers to work out perfectly.

SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCuistion: For a guy that has come on so much as a senior I'd expect to see a lot of strength or perhaps just a lot of growth technically. And while those things exist in his game, clearly, the thing that sticks out to me is the flexion he has in his lower body and impressive balance that aids it.

Wein can turn the corner or change direction quite easily and shows good explosion out of that change of direction. Whether he's coming around the outside shoulder of an offensive tackle or having to quickly redirect to an outside run play, he can sink his hips and make that move with relative ease. And again, it's that balance that makes it so easy for him to do some of the things he does while remaining under control.

And though he's kind of a long and lean defensive end at the moment he is very strong setting the edge and does a nice job playing under control when he's there - holding his blocker steady while he reads the play and then reacts accordingly. It's all happening rapidly but he looks to be under control while it does.

On tape you see Wein fighting for every inch, making sure he doesn't lose outside leverage or chasing a back 50 yards down field (01:09 mark), he's a guy that has impressive natural tools and a motor that was sure to draw praise from both Venables and Miguel Chavis.

Player Comparison: I know some will run to Dan Cody comparisons and motor and bend, I can get there to some degree. But I see a lot of former Ohio State defender Tyreke Smith.