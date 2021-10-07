Under the Hood: Texas
In the 120 years of the Red River Rivalry, Showdown, Shootout or whatever else it has been called through the years there have been some incredible games but the 2021 version has a renewed energy. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news