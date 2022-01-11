Valai announced; Venables staff finalized

Just had to wait for the national championship to be played before Oklahoma could officially finalize its coaching staff.

Former Alabama cornerbacks coach Jay Valai is coming to OU to be the co-defensive coordinator/pass defense where he will coach cornerbacks and nickelbacks, it was announced by OU in a press release Tuesday evening.

“Jay is one of the up-and-coming coaches in college football. He brings a tremendous amount of passion and energy to the job, as well as a real love for the game and for relationship-building,” said head coach Brent Venables in the release. “He's experienced the game collegiately at the highest level as a player at Wisconsin and has gained terrific coaching experience on the NFL and college levels.

“He'll bring a lot of great ideas from a scheme standpoint, he's one of the best teachers in the game and he's got a great reputation as a recruiter. He's going to be a head coach sooner rather than later. Sometimes you know when guys have 'it,' and Jay certainly has it.

“He loves his craft and is mature beyond his years regarding X's and O's and the teaching of all defensive positions. I've just been drawn to his thirst for knowledge and his great sense of humility. He asked me if I minded serving as one of his mentors and I was just honored. Loved his hunger and toughness and how he had a good edge about him. Really excited for Jay and his wife and children to get to Norman. Our players will love his expertise, his passion and his ability to connect.”

Valai spent the last year with the Crimson Tide, helping Alabama make it to the national championship game. Before that, it was a year at Texas (2020 and a year at Rutgers (2018), among other stops.

He is the final piece to the Venables puzzle.

“Coach Venables and I met on the road recruiting years ago and he has always been awesome to me as a mentor,” said Valai in the release. “We both love football so much and I've loved talking about the nuances of the game with him. Just going back and forth with ideas and thoughts, scheme adjustments and so on. We just really clicked.

“But I also really admire his passion. That's one thing you can't hide in life, and Coach Venables is one of the most passionate and authentic human beings you could ever meet.

“To get the opportunity to be closer to home working for an Oklahoma program I grew up watching while living in Dallas and to work with Brent and be a cook in the kitchen with him is special. I'm excited. It's beyond a blessing to be part of Sooner Nation.”

Valai joins defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis, safeties coach Brandon Hall and associate head coach/co-DC/defensive line coach Todd Bates at OU. Ted Roof is the defensive coordinator and will coach linebackers.

Offensively, not a lot of changes to the former staff. Jeff Lebby is now calling the shots as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

No other new names are there. DeMarco Murray at running backs, Cale Gundy at wide receivers, Joe Jon Finley with tight ends and Bill Bedenbaugh running the offensive line.

And welcome back Jerry Schmidt as the man in charge for strength and conditioning.

It was a long process and the six weeks might have felt like forever to some since Lincoln Riley left for USC. But it’s done. Venables is in charge. The staff is set. Onward to 2022. OU’s classes begin next Tuesday.