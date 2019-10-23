News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 06:05:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Vandagriff checks another box

Bob Przybylo • SoonerScoop
@BPrzybylo
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Vandagriff family has gotten its share of the Oklahoma experience. It started with a spring visit. Continued with the camp performance in June.All that time, though, there was that one element ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}