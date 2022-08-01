Vasek Continues OU's Boom

Heading into last week, all three schools were legitimately in it. Vasek had made his official visit to OU back on June 3 weekend for the ChampU Family BBQ, but the Longhorns and Ducks had both made massive impressions as well.

Vasek was down to OU, Oregon and the hometown Longhorns. He was at Texas mid-week last week and then returned to Norman on Friday for what may be known down the road as the legendary Party at the Palace.

Just when Oklahoma fans were taking a deep breath after all the recruiting success in July, here comes August still turning up the heat.

If anything, it felt like OU was starting to slip a bit, but the Sooners being able to get Vasek back on campus and back around guys like Brent Venables, Miguel Chavis and Todd Bates, among others, seemed to turn the tide once and for all.

It’s hard to overstate what a victory this is. Going into Westlake to beat a real Texas target is just something OU doesn’t do, but that’s what this staff can do because of their reputation and results.

Vasek is OU’s No. 19 overall commitment for the class, the sixth four-star defensive commitment in the last five weeks and the first Rivals 100 defensive pledge.

First for Rivals 100 defense, but it sure doesn’t feel like he’s going to be last. Vasek was one of several elite defensive recruits back at OU last Friday, and the growing trend is OU is about to enjoy August just as much as it did July.

With Vasek and P.J. Adebawore both committed, it has been one heck of a way for first-year defensive ends coach Chavis to introduce himself to the recruiting world.

The addition of Vasek puts OU firmly back in the top 10 rankings. And if The Party was as good as sources have said, feels like the Sooners are about to establish themselves there for good for the rest of the cycle.