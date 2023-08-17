NORMAN — Andrel Anthony had a simple goal when he decided to transfer to Oklahoma. He wants to win a national championship.

Anthony was close in each of the last two seasons while playing for Michigan, which made it to the College Football Playoff semifinal in 2021 and 2022. The Sooners, meanwhile, finished with a disappointing 6-7 record in 2022.

But Anthony’s not concerned. He thinks the Sooners can make a run, and he’s confident his experience at Michigan can help.

“That really set the standard of where I want to be at every year,” Anthony said during his media availability on Tuesday. “The coaches and the players, they really emphasize that, yeah, we want to win the Big 12 and we want to go to the playoffs, and me knowing how good that feels to be in Miami, to be in that situation, it’s amazing. To be able to compete for… a national championship, I want to do that every year, so that’s why I’m here.”

Anthony’s experience at Michigan could help, but his skills as a wide receiver could come in handy, too.

The Lancing, Michigan native was a three-star recruit in the 2021 class when he joined the Wolverines. He played in 26 games across two seasons but didn’t play a ton of snaps, totaling 19 catches for 328 yards and three touchdowns. However, Anthony showed his big-play ability against Michigan State in 2021, catching six passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns.