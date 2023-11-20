NORMAN — OU coach Brent Venables clearly had a lot to say on Monday. His weekly press conference wrapped up after 46 minutes, one of his longest of the season. He covered a variety of topics as the Sooners head into their regular-season finale against TCU (11 a.m. Friday, Fox Sports). Here's a look at some of the notable things Venables said during his time at the lectern:

Venables discussing kicking woes

Zach Schmit's struggles popped up again last Saturday against BYU. He missed a chip shot from 28 yards out early in the fourth quarter, a kick that would've given the Sooners a three-point lead. It's been that type of season for Schmit. He's made 12 of 18 attempts this season, and he's made just eight in his 14 attempts during conference play. He's 4 of 6 from field goals between 30-39 yards — only one of his 12 makes this season have come from beyond 36 yards — and 1 of 3 on kicks between 40-49 yards. Schmit, notably, also converted on just 12 of 18 attempts last season. But Venables didn't sound like he's ready to make any changes. “We got to get a little better with our confidence and our fundamentals at kicking," Venables said. "We’ve been too inconsistent there... We kick multiple guys in practice, and Zach’s been our most consistent. So just like at quarterback, if the quarterback’s lacking accuracy, it’s got to get better. You got to throw it on time. Sometimes it’s an instinctual thing for quarterbacks, sometimes it’s a mechanics thing. We just got to get better.” Venables noted that Gavin Marshall has been injured most of the season. The only other kicker that's traveled with the Sooners in recent weeks is Redi Mustafaraj.

Gentry Williams update

The sophomore cornerback has been in and out of the lineup this season. He's started eight games but hasn't logged a snap in three of the past four games. He's been struggling with injuries this season, most recently a shoulder issue that's kept him out the last two weeks. In his absence, the Sooners have given the bulk of the work to Kani Walker. Makari Vickers has also seen some playing time, although he missed the BYU game with an injury. True freshman Jasiah Wagoner has seen limited snaps. But it's clear the Sooners have missed Williams, who's second on the team in interceptions (3) despite missing time. Venables, though, did say he expects Williams to return against TCU. "Gentry’s back. He practiced yesterday," Venables said. "That hasn't been ideal. Going into the year I talked about that position group not having much experience and then we've been snakebit there with just some — no real long term injuries other than Jayden Rowe. But man that group has been — other than Woodi (Washington), and Woodi’s been fantastic. Man he's been great in every way you would want an older guy to be. "But the rest of the group is, when they've been available, pretty good. But continuity and getting the chemistry and getting into a good rhythm and then getting better because you're available and you're practicing all those things and the things that it takes to get better, has been obviously lacking top to bottom."

Sooners preparing for TCU

It's been an up-and-down season for TCU. The Horned Frogs are 5-6 on the season and 3-5 in conference play. They're essentially a middle-of-the-road team in the Big 12. During conference play, they rank ninth in scoring offense (26.8 points per game) and sixth in scoring defense (24.6) points per game). But they've shown some positive signs recently. They nearly defeated Texas two weeks before losing 29-26, and they're coming off a 42-17 victory over Texas Tech. Notably, both the Sooners and the Horned Frogs are playing on a short week. "Both of us have a short week, quick turnaround," Venables said. "We got back here at a really good time on Saturday evening so that our guys could get a good night of rest and turn right around and have a good start to our week. As I said last night and last week, we had to modify our schedule this week to get these guys refocused and make sure we’re recovered and healthy and ready to play fast. "We have a fast, athletic TCU team that’s has played well the last several games. They’ve had a couple of tough losses, both to Tech and Texas where it comes down to the last drive of both of those games. They lost 29-26 to Texas and lost a tough one to Texas Tech the week prior to that.They’re a team with tremendous, tremendous skill, a lot of confidence and a team that played in the national championship last year and got after us pretty good."

Sooners select permanent team captains

Just like last season, the Sooners have alternated the team captains for each game this season. But on Monday, the team announced permanent captains as voted on by the players: Billy Bowman, Ethan Downs, Dillon Gabriel, McKade Mettauer, Drake Stoops, Danny Stutsman and Woodi Washington.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UZWFtIDEyOSBwZXJtYW5lbnQgY2FwdGFpbnMsIGFzIHZvdGVkIG9u IGJ5IHRoZWlyIHBlZXJzIOKkte+4jyA8YnI+PGJyPuKWqu+4jzxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmlsbHkyQm93bWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCaWxseTJCb3dtYW48L2E+IDxicj7ilqrvuI88YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2V0aGFuZG93bnM0MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZXRoYW5kb3duczQwPC9hPiA8YnI+4paq77iPPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9fZGlsbG9uZ2FicmllbF8/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QF9kaWxsb25nYWJyaWVsXzwvYT4gPGJyPuKWqu+4 jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWNrYWRlNjQ/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1ja2FkZTY0PC9hPiA8YnI+4paq77iPPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EcmFrZV9zdG9vcHM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERyYWtlX3N0b29wczwvYT4gPGJyPuKWqu+4jzxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRmJTdHV0c21hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARmJTdHV0c21hbjwvYT4gPGJyPuKWqu+4jzxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vV29vZGkxaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AV29vZGkxazwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL09VRE5BP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jT1VETkE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9MVlBpQnJF NkFFIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTFZQaUJyRTZBRTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBPa2xhaG9tYSBGb290YmFsbCAoQE9VX0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09VX0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzI2NjU4 NjU5NjYzNjkxODg3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDIw LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=