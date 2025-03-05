Venables gives update on Jayden Gibson, details spring injury report

NORMAN — Oklahoma has a pretty extensive injury list heading into the start of spring practices on Thursday.

At the top of the list of concerns is wide receiver Jayden Gibson.

Gibson, who's been out since suffering a season-ending knee injury last August, has been expected to be a limited participant in spring practices with the hopes of being ready to go this fall. However, head coach Brent Venables revealed that Gibson suffered another injury during a workout on Tuesday.

"Jayden was working some routes on air and might've had a small setback," Venables said. "We'll get final word back on that. Don't want to say anything (else) in regard to that."

The Sooners aren't sure of the severity of Gibson's injury setback, but it's yet another tough blow for a receiver the team desperately needs in the fall. Gibson, who's heading into his senior season, missed all of last season and was one of five top receivers who missed significant time last season.

With the departures of Jalil Farooq, Andrel Anthony and Nic Anderson, the Sooners added four wide receivers via the transfer portal. But Gibson is a veteran who has experience in an OU uniform and offers both size and athleticism.

Venables also gave a quick update on linebacker Kendel Dolby, who missed nine games last season with a foot injury.

"Kendel has looked good in a limited capacity, as well," Venables said. "Neither (Gibson or Dolby) went through mat drills. Just continue to do their rehab and things of that nature."

In addition to Gibson and Dolby, Venables gave an update on the overall injury report as spring practices begin.

Several players will miss the spring with labrum injuries, including starting offensive linemen Heath Ozaeta and Logan Howland, defensive tackle Jayden Jackson and tight end Kade McIntyre. Wide receiver KJ Daniels will miss with a hamstring injury and wide receiver Andy Bass will miss with an ACL injury.

Running back Jovantae Barnes, who missed time down the stretch of last season, will be out with a foot injury. Seth Freeman (knee) and Darius Afalava (knee) will also miss spring practices.

Venables added that safety Peyton Bowen (turf toe) will be a limited participant. Cornerback Gentry Williams, who missed most of last season with a shoulder injury, will go through non-contact individual work during the spring.

In total, the Sooners expect nine players to miss much or all of spring practices.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!

Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!