Venables gives updates on Jalil Farooq, Deion Burks

NORMAN — There was a lot of excitement for Oklahoma when Jalil Farooq and Deion Burks returned a little over two weeks ago.

Now, their statuses are again in question.

Both players returned against Missouri after missing extended time. However, both players again were sidelined for the Sooners' 24-3 win over Alabama on Saturday.

Farooq was expected to play against Alabama but was placed on the availability report on Thursday before he was eventually ruled out on Friday. Venables said he suffered a setback against Missouri, which was confirmed by an MRI.

"Really just kind of unfortunate," Venables said. "Jake Roberts, he had the same (or) similar type of injury, and he's come back and had a great year. So everybody's a little bit different."

Burks' potential to play was more in question after he suffered a head injury against Missouri. It's been that type of season for Burks, who suffered a thigh confusion in September that forced him to miss five games. To add another unfortunate blow to Burks' season, his family's house burnt down earlier this month.

Venables said it's possible he doesn't return for the Sooners' regular-season finale against LSU on Saturday, but he lauded Burks' toughness this year.

"(His status is) still up in the air and we’ll see where he’s at," Venables said. "I think he’s had a history of concussions at Purdue. You keep track of all of that, that history. It’s a very delicate thing, but he’s as tough as they come. I bragged on his toughness in the winter time and how competitive and tough he’s been since he’s been here. So battling back and overcoming — he had a grade two thigh contusion tear confirmed by an MRI. So he was dealing with that and he came back from that. And it was great, but all of that pales in comparison to what you go through as a family. I’ve never had that happened to me, but what they had to deal with, what they’ve had to overcome with that. His family is still at a hotel and will be for the foreseeable future.

"But he's been great. You know? He really wants to get back, and he loves his team and has loved his opportunity. I know he loves Coach Jones and believes in his teammates. We'll see what the future holds, both this week and even after that. He's a guy that's gonna have some decisions. He could get drafted pretty high — I’m no draft expert, but I know the receivers, a lot of receivers, are taken early on, the first several rounds, and he's a guy that he definitely has an NFL future, God willing, has that in his future immediately. So we'll see where that all lands."

Despite playing in just five games this season, Burks is second on the team in receptions (31) to go with 245 yards and three touchdowns. Farooq has played in just two games, recording three receptions for 58 yards.

Burks, a third-year junior, could easily return for his senior season or opt to declare for the draft. Farooq, a true senior, could declare for the draft or retain another year of eligibility and apply for a traditional four-game redshirt.

With so many injuries at wide receiver, the Sooners' offense has struggled for much of the season. However, they found a winning formula against Alabama by leaning heavily on the running game. Led by Jackson Arnold and Xavier Robinson, the Sooners carried the ball 50 times for 257 yards and two touchdowns. Arnold threw the ball just 11 times, completing nine passes for 68 yards.

The Sooners may have to utilize a similar formula against LSU this weekend. The Tigers have struggled to defend the run this season, ranking 64th in rushing yards allowed, while the Sooners have found a rhythm running the ball over the last month. Brenen Thompson also suffered a leg injury that forced him to leave the Alabama game, and if he can't play this weekend, the Sooners could be without their top six options at wide receiver.