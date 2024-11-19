Venables hopes offensive coordinator hire is 'sooner rather than later'

NORMAN — It's clear Brent Venables is juggling a lot when it comes to Oklahoma's ongoing offensive coordinator search.

The Sooners sit at 5-5 on the season and are still two weeks from the end of the regular season. However, Venables and the Sooners are facing pressure to announce a new hire quickly, especially as early signing day and the opening of the winter transfer portal window are right around the corner.

During Tuesday's press conference, Venables said the Sooners are still in the midst of doing their due diligence, but there's certainly a sense of urgency through the process.

"We’ve talked to several people and so we feel like we’re in a good position where we need to be," Venables said. "Haven’t put a hard deadline on it, making that decision, and doing the process its due diligence. There’s a lot of layers to it as you can imagine. Very sensitive to what we’re trying to do here to finish out the year, give ourselves a chance to win our last two regular season games and continue to get better.

"There’s gotta be a sense of urgency. There certainly is, finding the best solution to where we’re at right now."

Several coaches have been linked to the OU's vacancy at offensive coordinator, including Baylor offensive coordinator Jake Spavital, Tulane head coach Joe Craddock and Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. But the biggest name has been former Florida head coach Dan Mullen, who was also linked to the offensive coordinator job when Jeff Lebby departed the program last November.

Venables was asked about Mullen specifically on Tuesday, and whether the job is his "if he wants it."

"I'm not going to comment about the details of the search," Venables said. "I reached out to him a year ago."

It's been a month since the Sooners dismissed then-offensive coordinator Seth Littrell following the Sooners' 35-9 home loss to South Carolina. The Sooners elevated co-offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley to primary playcaller, while analyst Kevin Johns was elevated to co-offensive coordinator. The Sooners put up 59 points on Maine, but the offense has struggled in their two SEC games since Littrell was fired.

The Sooners scored 30 offensive points against Missouri and Ole Miss (15.0 per game) and lost both games. While the offense showed some improvement against Ole Miss — the Sooners finished with 329 total yards, their most in SEC play — they took a step back against Missouri with just 257 total yards. The Sooners committed four turnovers against Missouri and have a turnover margin of -9 across six SEC games.

"When you don’t have a clean performance in regards to taking care of the football, you’re going to struggle to win," Venables said. "Certainly that was the case. Our ineffectiveness on offense in terms of turnovers and our inability to sustain and finish drives were a big factor and have been a big factor certainly in our five losses."

With the Sooners sitting in 13th place in the SEC standings, and the offense posting historically poor numbers this season, there's pressure for OU to hire the right offensive coordinator. Early signing day is set for Dec. 4, while the portal opens on Dec. 9, giving the Sooners just a couple more weeks to make a hire before offseason transactions begin.

Venables has to balance that sense of urgency while also making the right decision in a pivotal hire.

"There is a real thing called a regular season that’s got to finish up," Venables said, "and if I’m talking to the right people, which I believe I am, then they’re going to be sensitive to finishing what they started and being loyal to their players and the people that they work alongside with, things of that nature. But sooner rather than later is when I want it finished. I want to get it right, so that’s our focus."

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!

Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!