“Stop making excuses. Not that they were, but I want to make sure that that narrative doesn't get inside of our walls,” Venables said. “It's important that you have a tough mindedness about you. You know what? A lot of bad stuff is going to happen to you. Your job is to respond.”

No doubt it was hot in Norman for OU’s 45-13 win against UTEP, but that’s part of the deal. Figure it out, adjust and put yourself in a better position.

You can have patience but still demand the best of the best. That was part of Venables’ message during his Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Oklahoma first-year head coach Brent Venables has been pretty consistent in saying one of the biggest difficulties for him so far is understanding things won’t always happen as fast as he wants them to occur. He’s going to have to learn patience.

Breaking it down more, Venables echoed the thoughts of offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and defensive coordinator Ted Roof. It was great to play essentially a three-deep on defense, although it wasn’t all clean.

And offensively, more guys have to see the field. You’re never going to know how guys will respond until you let them do just that.

“That’s how you develop. You gotta play. I want morale to be at an all-time high. If guys are putting in the work every day, and there’s a lot that goes into that,” Venables said. “It’s a very challenging, daily schedule for everybody involved in our program, whether you’re a walk-on or a redshirt or a sixth-year senior, it’s a very challenging day-to-day grind for six months.

“So the best reward you can give guys is play guys that deserve to play. That’s how we’re going to develop our team foundationally over the long haul.”

Venables praised the attitude of backup safety Damond Harmon as a great example. Instead of being pouty about the chances he’s not getting, he made the most of his opportunities at safety and in special teams.

“He’s created value for himself and more opportunity,” Venables said.

Venables recognizes today’s landscape. You don’t play guys, and the transfer portal is going to linger out there. Players have to play, and coaches cannot be hesitant to see what some of those players can do.

“Competition brings out the best in everybody,” Venables said. “So my job is to make sure coaches aren’t afraid of what a guy may not do, what he doesn’t know.”

Parker back; Morris TBD

The two big noticeable absences from Saturday were offensive tackle Wanya Morris and tight end Daniel Parker.

OU will get at least one of them back as Venables was very confident in Parker returning, saying he had ‘the sniffles’ last weekend.

Parker responded on social media, showing his sense of humor saying the sniffles can’t keep him down for long.

Morris doesn’t seem as easy to decipher. Though it’s unclear if Morris will play, he continues to practice with the team and not miss a step.

“Wanya, we’re still trying to work through an off the field issue,” Venables said. “We expect him back sooner than probably later.

“Expect him to get right back in there based on what the issue is. He’s been practicing every day. He’ll jump right back in there like riding a bike. You treat each individual case like it needs to be treated.”

Weekly captains

OU fans certainly noticed a new set of captains for the Sooners this week. This time around it’s going to be running back Eric Gray, wide receiver Theo Wease, cornerback Woodi Washington, offensive guard Chris Murray and defensive end Reggie Grimes.

There is logic to that, said Venables.

“The season is long. I don’t want anybody to get comfortable. This is an opportunity to lead for the week and lead for the season,” Venables said. “At the end of the regular season, we’ll name permanent captains. The players will vote on that.

“This is an opportunity to develop leadership on our team. It’s an honor to be a game captain. They are out in front every day in front of the team. So they’ve got to put a little work in to be a leader. I’m trying to develop work on this team.”

Venables stressed avoiding complacency. Get named a captain early, then you slack off, but there are no repercussions that come from it. That’s not leadership.

“The best way to do that is give them work. You have to give them a task. You have to put them in a leadership position. That’s how you get leadership with your team and create buy-in. That’s what that is,” Venables said.

Permanent captains will be named as the season enters the championship phase, said Venables.

Bowman given the greenlight

OU fans definitely noticed something a little different in special teams with Billy Bowman attacking the kickoff return.

Bowman had two returns for 51 yards and both of them started a few yards into the end zone. The kickoff touchback has been a staple of OU in recent years, not anymore.

Venables is for the aggressive mindset and knows even more was out there in those two returns.

“Billy's a very dynamic football player. And then he had a chance to score, for sure, on one,” Venables said. “We get one guy to do something a little bit better. And so Billy is again very dynamic and we got a lot of really good dynamic skill guys. But overall, aligns with who we want to be and an opportunity to score, create field position, create a big play, create momentum. And you can do that in all three phases, without question.”

Redmond bouncing back

The slight concussion had defensive lineman Jalen Redmond behind, on the field and in the meeting room, for a few weeks during camp, but he’s rounding back into form.

Saturday wasn’t his best performance, but he has the right attacking attitude, said Venables.

“I didn’t see a guy that was feeling bad for himself because he wasn’t running out there with the ones,” Venables said. “I was glad to see that he wasn’t pouty-faced. He came in and worked and tried to get himself in the shape he needed to be so he could compete to his ability.

“We know what he’s capable of if he’s healthy and he’s had a good amount of time to work. But he got in and did some really good things. He’s disruptive and can rush the passer. He’s learning how to play better against the run. He’s done a nice job.”

Redmond had a tackle, pass break-up and a quarterback hurry and knows he needs to be better and will be better.