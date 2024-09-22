Venables on Arnold's backwards pass/fumble: 'That's a (run) all the way'

NORMAN — It didn't take long for Brent Venables to dive into Jackson Arnold's turnovers in Saturday's 25-15 loss to Tennessee. Regarding Arnold's first-quarter interception — when he significantly underthrew JJ Hester down the field and straight to Tennessee defender Jermod McCoy — Venables said the Sooners simply 'can't' make that mistake. On the play where Jovantae Barnes was stuffed for a four-yard loss, which resulted in a safety, Venables called it "poor execution." But perhaps his most telling quote was his analysis of Arnold's third and final turnover. The true sophomore felt the pressure from Tennessee's defensive line and attempted to throw a pass across the field to Zion Ragins, but the ball bounced short and traveled backwards before it was eventually recovered by Tennessee.

Venables, quite candidly, said the play the Sooners called did not include an option to pass. "We don’t have that option on that play," Venables said. "That’s based on what the defense gave us. It’s a give all the way. That’s one of those mistakes that we just can’t do, can’t make. "We don’t have any backward RPOs (run-pass options)." It was after that play that Venables had seen enough, subbing Michael Hawkins Jr. in at quarterback the rest of the way. Arnold simply never found a rhythm, completing 7 of 16 passes for 54 yards before he was eventually pulled late in the second quarter. He committed three turnovers, but his last two were the most costly. His second came after Robert Spears-Jennings forced a fumble on UT quarterback Nico lamaleava, which was recovered by Ethan Downs at the five-yard line. On the very next play, Arnold kept it himself on a run up the middle, but lost the ball. His backwards pass also came just one play after an OU defensive takeaway, when Trace Ford forced a fumble that was recovered by Gracen Halton at the Vols' 34-yard line. Both of Arnold's fumbles came with the offense in prime position, which proved glaring in a game the Sooners lost by 10. Arnold just never looked comfortable in his SEC debut. "You saw that early," Venables said. "We were just a little off. So again, everything happens a little faster. The windows are tighter, the gaps are smaller, all those things. I’ll wait until I watch the tape and figure it out."

Kendel Dolby dislocates ankle

The OU linebacker went down in the second quarter, and it immediately looked serious. The team gathered to pray as the medical staff sent a cart on the field, and Dolby's teammates surrounded him as he was taken off the field. After the game, Venables said Dolby dislocated his ankle and will have surgery "pretty quickly." It was a tough blow for the Sooners and for Dolby, who had asserted himself as the starting cheetah and played a major role on the defense. "There’s nothing you can do about that," OU linebacker Danny Stutsman said. "It’s a bang-bang play. Kendel plays with 110 percent effort. Someone gets rolled up, it’s unfortunate. It’s the game of football. Every single person has that chance they step on that field. "To see something like that happen, I wish it would have been me because I know how much Dolby cares about this sport and everything that goes into it."

INJURY UPDATES

Nic Anderson made his season debut but left the game in the first half, eventually returning to the sidelines in street clothes. Venables said he "restrained his quad." Deion Burks and Taylor Tatum also left the game with injuries and didn't return. Venables said Burks is dealing with a soft-tissue issue. All other injuries are "day to day." Andrel Anthony and Jake Taylor both suited up, but neither played.

Trace Ford highlights OU's standout defense