Venables Was Incredible

Oklahoma's class of 2022 took some hits over the last few weeks and none struck harder than the loss of Rivals250 Lubbock (Texas) Cooper linebacker Kobie McKinzie. Not only did the talented linebacker break a near two-year commitment to the Sooners but just a week later changed his commitment to Texas.

In hopes of turning things around Brent Venables and Cale Gundy sat down with McKinzie on Wednesday afternoon and his father raved about the presentation from 'the best linebacker coach in the business'.

Wednesday Notes...