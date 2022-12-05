One of the many things Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables has loved to say in the last year is you don’t know what you don’t know.

Nobody knew what to expect when Venables took over as OU head coach one year ago to this very night, but the expectations were high.

The hope was OU could just seamlessly transition from how Lincoln Riley ran the show to what Venables was going to try to instill with the program.

Just bypass all the hiccups and growing pains and go straight to the good fortune and fun days. Well, we all know that didn’t happen.

At least on the field.

The Sooners were only consistent about their inconsistency in the 2022 season, finishing at 6-6 overall and earning a berth in the Cheez-It Bowl vs. No. 13 Florida State (9-3) on Dec. 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

On the field, oh, there are questions. About the staff, about the players, about how Venables navigated tough coaching decisions in the heat of the moment.

Off the field? There’s a foundation being built. Sick of hearing about it? Then let the guys who have been in the trenches tell it.

“To me, if this was like a garden, like that's the watering,” senior defensive back Justin Broiles said. “When you walk through the garden downtown, they've got the sprinklers going. That's the sprinklers to us. If you walk in here, you can't not see best as a standard. And that's how you lay that foundation and you change the mindsets and you change the attitudes of this program.

“It's the underlying stuff. It's the underlying stuff that's not only going to make great football players but make great men, great husbands, great business owners. Whatever football has after, like that's the stuff that's going to carry over in life.”

That connects with Venables’ line of thinking. He hopes to coach an elite football team that has effort with technique and all those other terms. But it’s more important to him to help them grow as individuals off the field who will contribute to society.

Team 128 isn’t competing in the college football playoff. It didn’t vie for a Big 12 conference championship. The seeds are being planted, though. It just might take longer for them to sprout.

“It's not the year that I foresaw for us. None of us thought… we expected much, much greater for ourselves,” tight end Brayden Willis said. “But I will have pride and I do have pride knowing that I am the kind of start, that jumpstarted the Coach Venables era. And I haven't been able to kind of reap the fruits of my labor right now.

“But I know in the future, when they go and they win the title and the natty, I’ll know I had a hand in that and that I was kind of the start of that era. So, I take tremendous pride in finishing it the right way. To finish the season off and propel them into the next era.”

The excitement was at a fever pitch this night a year ago when Venables and his family walked off the plane with ‘Boomer Sooner’ sounding loud and strong.