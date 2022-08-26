Vickers is exclamation point for OU
Not all days in recruiting are created equal. Even though coaches will say there’s never a day they’re not recruiting, some are circled as difference makers.
Oklahoma just had one of those days Friday, capping it off with the commitment of Tallahassee (Fla.) Munroe Day School defensive back Makari Vickers.
Vickers made his announcement during halftime of his season opener. Getting a borderline Rivals 100 commitment would be enough cause for celebration, but all it did was just add to the OU recruiting train on a crazy Friday.
Just hours earlier, OU was able to snag a commitment from Converse (Texas) Judson wide receiver Anthony Evans. In the days leading up to Evans’ choice, it looked as though Georgia was going to be the selection.
There wasn’t that type of drama regarding Vickers’ announcement because the Sooners had already won the battle in the weeks and months leading up to it.
Despite going head-to-head with Alabama and Michigan, OU was able to earn a legitimate recruiting victory with Vickers.
Vickers was busy in the month of June, including visiting June 3 weekend for the ChampU Family BBQ, but the Tide and Wolverines were squarely in the mix.
OU never went away, and then Vickers essentially let everybody know what was what by returning to OU for The Party at the Palace last month.
Vickers is a nice statement being made by first-year cornerbacks coach Jay Valai. As OU was starting to make its way up the rankings, some were wondering when Valai would attack. He has done so with three four-star commitments in the last month with Jasiah Wagoner, Jacobe Johnson and Vickers.
Vickers is the 22nd commitment for OU’s 2023 class and the 14th four-star pledge as OU gets closer and closer to a top-five class.
OU entered the summer with a lot of targets on its board. It’s hard to argue with the results of what head coach Brent Venables and staff have been able to accomplish since the end of June.