Not all days in recruiting are created equal. Even though coaches will say there’s never a day they’re not recruiting, some are circled as difference makers.

Oklahoma just had one of those days Friday, capping it off with the commitment of Tallahassee (Fla.) Munroe Day School defensive back Makari Vickers.

Vickers made his announcement during halftime of his season opener. Getting a borderline Rivals 100 commitment would be enough cause for celebration, but all it did was just add to the OU recruiting train on a crazy Friday.

Just hours earlier, OU was able to snag a commitment from Converse (Texas) Judson wide receiver Anthony Evans. In the days leading up to Evans’ choice, it looked as though Georgia was going to be the selection.

There wasn’t that type of drama regarding Vickers’ announcement because the Sooners had already won the battle in the weeks and months leading up to it.