It was a big day in Norman as the men's hoops team took the floor against Texas in front of an important group of football recruits, former Sooners and current Sacramento Kings' star Buddy Hield as well as Heisman Trophy winning QB Kyler Murray.

Murray met with the media at halftime to talk about everything that's been going on with him since deciding to turn down the Oakland A's and chase his dream of playing in the NFL.

SoonerScoopHD was there and we present to you Kyler's full press conference from Saturday afternoon.

Murray addressed the NFL Combine, his decision to choose football and even the A's hopes that he might give up football if the right team doesn't draft him in the NFL.