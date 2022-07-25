Wagoner: OU's New Mold?

Oklahoma has been reeling in commitments at a number of positions since the start of the summer. But one position that has remained relatively quiet in spite of all of this success is at cornerback. But that all changed on Monday when the Sooners landed Spanaway (Wash.) Spanaway Lake four-star defensive back Jasiah Wagoner . Oklahoma offered Wagoner back on May 10 and Jay Valai wasted no time on making him a focus. Let's take a look at why as we breakdown Wagoner's junior film.

SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCuistion: Wagoner is one of those players that the more you watch the more you tend to like him. He's not obvious in what he does but the more tape you see the more you notice him making plays at just about every level and in multiple ways across the field.

It's also easy to see why Oklahoma, under Brent Venables, would take such a shine to him as Wagoner has great feel for zone coverage. He not only shows some impressive ability in living underneath a receiver but also tracking the ball and finding his way near the ball when he does choose to freelance a bit.

Wagoner, whether at receiver or cornerback, always seems under control and even as a run defender does a great job stepping up and filling running lanes.

Wagoner isn't a player who is going to wow you with his height or 40-yard dash time but he's exactly the kind of player the new Sooner defensive staff has talked about since Venables' arrival. However his length and short area burst do seem high end traits.

Beyond that, he's an outstanding player who sees things incredibly well; blending that with quickness and outstanding competitiveness when the ball is in the air.

Player Comparison: With his length, lean frame, and natural instinct for the position there are some similarities with Aaron Colvin.