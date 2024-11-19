WATCH: Brent Venables' full pre-Alabama presser (with time stamps)

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables addresses the local media in advance of the Sooners' senior day matchup with Alabama.

0:00 — Opening statement

8:56 — On the search for a new OC

10:44 — On X Robinson’s redshirt quandary

13:07 — On the busy December calendar

18:04 — On the QB1 situation

19:02 — On offensive recruiting

21:42 — On Jackson Arnold’s preparation

24:33 — #TalkAbout Bama’s QB run game

27:27 — On the five non-transfer seniors

28:54 — On Farooq and Burks’ health

30:27 — On the offensive line’s improvement

32:42 — On Woodi Washington

33:44 — Is the OC job Dan Mullen’s if he wants it?

35:53 — On the Sooners’ no-visit policy for recruits

36:44 — On the overall matchup with Bama