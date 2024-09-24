WATCH: Brent Venables' full pre-Auburn presser

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables addresses the media in advance of the Sooners' first road game of the 2024 season, a Sept. 28 trip to Auburn.

Time Stamps





0:00 — Opening statement

19:05 — On the importance of maturity amidst turmoil

22:18 — On the QB evaluation over the weekend

25:32 — On what factors into a QB change

27:45 — On how to ease Michael Hawkins into the role

29:01 — On the RPO and how to simplify it

31:43 — On lack of consistency/experience offensively

33:21 — #TalkAbout Auburn’s offense

35:34 — On Davon Mitchell and the tight ends

38:20 — On Jacobe Johnson’s position switch

43:43 — On past experiences at Auburn

44:36 — On the circumstances surrounding the QB play

46:47 — On offensive gameplanning

51:24 — On Casey Thompson’s value to the QB room