Venables on OL struggles: 'I'm tired of watching the same thing'

Venables on OL struggles: 'I'm tired of watching the same thing'

Venables didn't hold back on his frustrations with the offensive line.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Tennessee 25, Oklahoma 15: Takeaways from the Pro Football Focus data

Tennessee 25, Oklahoma 15: Takeaways from the Pro Football Focus data

Here are the snap counts, performance grades and takeaways from the PFF data.

 • Jesse Crittenden
OU's offense anemic against Tennessee, but Michael Hawkins provides spark

OU's offense anemic against Tennessee, but Michael Hawkins provides spark

The offense was again awful against Tennessee, but there might be reason for hope despite a 25-15 loss.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Venables on Arnold's backwards pass/fumble: 'That's a (run) all the way'

Venables on Arnold's backwards pass/fumble: 'That's a (run) all the way'

It didn't take long for Brent Venables to dive into Jackson Arnold's performance against Tennessee.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Hawkins shows promise in Oklahoma's 25-15 loss to Tennessee in SEC opener

Hawkins shows promise in Oklahoma's 25-15 loss to Tennessee in SEC opener

True freshman QB Michael Hawkins shows promise, but Sooners fall to No. 6 Tennessee

 • Brody Lusk

Published Sep 24, 2024
WATCH: Brent Venables' full pre-Auburn presser
Parker Thune  •  OUInsider
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables addresses the media in advance of the Sooners' first road game of the 2024 season, a Sept. 28 trip to Auburn.

Time Stamps


0:00 — Opening statement

19:05 — On the importance of maturity amidst turmoil

22:18 — On the QB evaluation over the weekend

25:32 — On what factors into a QB change

27:45 — On how to ease Michael Hawkins into the role

29:01 — On the RPO and how to simplify it

31:43 — On lack of consistency/experience offensively

33:21 — #TalkAbout Auburn’s offense

35:34 — On Davon Mitchell and the tight ends

38:20 — On Jacobe Johnson’s position switch

43:43 — On past experiences at Auburn

44:36 — On the circumstances surrounding the QB play

46:47 — On offensive gameplanning

51:24 — On Casey Thompson’s value to the QB room

