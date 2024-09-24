WATCH: Brent Venables' full pre-Auburn presser

in other news
Venables on OL struggles: 'I'm tired of watching the same thing'
Venables didn't hold back on his frustrations with the offensive line.
Tennessee 25, Oklahoma 15: Takeaways from the Pro Football Focus data
Here are the snap counts, performance grades and takeaways from the PFF data.
OU's offense anemic against Tennessee, but Michael Hawkins provides spark
The offense was again awful against Tennessee, but there might be reason for hope despite a 25-15 loss.
Venables on Arnold's backwards pass/fumble: 'That's a (run) all the way'
It didn't take long for Brent Venables to dive into Jackson Arnold's performance against Tennessee.
Hawkins shows promise in Oklahoma's 25-15 loss to Tennessee in SEC opener
True freshman QB Michael Hawkins shows promise, but Sooners fall to No. 6 Tennessee
in other news
Venables on OL struggles: 'I'm tired of watching the same thing'
Venables didn't hold back on his frustrations with the offensive line.
Tennessee 25, Oklahoma 15: Takeaways from the Pro Football Focus data
Here are the snap counts, performance grades and takeaways from the PFF data.
OU's offense anemic against Tennessee, but Michael Hawkins provides spark
The offense was again awful against Tennessee, but there might be reason for hope despite a 25-15 loss.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables addresses the media in advance of the Sooners' first road game of the 2024 season, a Sept. 28 trip to Auburn.
Time Stamps
0:00 — Opening statement
19:05 — On the importance of maturity amidst turmoil
22:18 — On the QB evaluation over the weekend
25:32 — On what factors into a QB change
27:45 — On how to ease Michael Hawkins into the role
29:01 — On the RPO and how to simplify it
31:43 — On lack of consistency/experience offensively
33:21 — #TalkAbout Auburn’s offense
35:34 — On Davon Mitchell and the tight ends
38:20 — On Jacobe Johnson’s position switch
43:43 — On past experiences at Auburn
44:36 — On the circumstances surrounding the QB play
46:47 — On offensive gameplanning
51:24 — On Casey Thompson’s value to the QB room