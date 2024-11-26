WATCH: Brent Venables' full pre-LSU presser (with time stamps)

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with local media Tuesday to preview the Sooners' road tilt with LSU.
0:00 — Opening statement
6:07 — On the “elite” label for the defense
10:20 — On tough road environments
12:32 — On creating the right offense
15:16 — On his desired offensive scheme
20:51 — On Garrett Nussmeier
22:39 — #TalkAbout Eli Bowen’s success
25:52 — On recruiting ramifications of the Bama win
27:54 — On Xavier Robinson
32:51 — On Venables’ Taco Bell order
34:20 — On Deion Burks’ availability
37:18 — On the qualities in a desired OC
39:46 — On the importance of the Maine game
43:02 — On which Death Valley is the real one
45:22 — On Danny Stutsman and Kip Lewis