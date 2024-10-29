WATCH: Brent Venables' full pre-Maine presser (with time stamps)

in other news
Oklahoma basketball roster breakdown and rotation prediction
This isn’t just a list of past stats; it’s an analysis of what Oklahoma has in each player.
Post-Mortem P: Fielding your questions after OU’s third consecutive loss
OUInsider’s Parker Thune digs into the mailbag to address your questions about the Sooners’ 26-14 defeat at Ole Miss
The final stretch is an 'opportunity' for Joe Jon Finley
Saturday was another disappointing result, but Finley turned some heads with the first-half performance.
Ole Miss 26, Oklahoma 14: Takeaways from the Pro Football Focus data
Here's a look at the snap counts and PFF grades for each OU player from Saturday's game.
OU notepad: It's yet another miserable outing for OU's offensive line
Nearly every game has been a new indictment for OU's offensive line.Then, the unit reached new a new low.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables addresses local media prior to the Sooners' home tilt with Maine.
0:00 — Opening statement
5:28 — On Joe Castiglione’s role in Littrell’s dismissal
7:14 — On offensive line development
14:31 — On Jackson Arnold’s play
17:08 — On trusting the process amidst turmoil
22:10 — On David Stone and Jayden Jackson
24:56 — #TalkAbout the play of the secondary
28:44 — On the freshman safeties
33:04 — On Isaiah Autry-Dent
39:56 — On rushing success at Ole Miss
42:43 — On Jovantae Barnes’ leadership
45:00 — On Kevin Johns
55:34 — On officiating against Ole Miss
58:44 — On the grind of the SEC
