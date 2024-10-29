WATCH: Brent Venables' full pre-Maine presser (with time stamps)

Advertisement

in other news

Oklahoma basketball roster breakdown and rotation prediction

Oklahoma basketball roster breakdown and rotation prediction

This isn’t just a list of past stats; it’s an analysis of what Oklahoma has in each player.

 • Brody Lusk
Post-Mortem P: Fielding your questions after OU’s third consecutive loss

Post-Mortem P: Fielding your questions after OU’s third consecutive loss

OUInsider’s Parker Thune digs into the mailbag to address your questions about the Sooners’ 26-14 defeat at Ole Miss

Premium content
 • Parker Thune
The final stretch is an 'opportunity' for Joe Jon Finley

The final stretch is an 'opportunity' for Joe Jon Finley

Saturday was another disappointing result, but Finley turned some heads with the first-half performance.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Ole Miss 26, Oklahoma 14: Takeaways from the Pro Football Focus data

Ole Miss 26, Oklahoma 14: Takeaways from the Pro Football Focus data

Here's a look at the snap counts and PFF grades for each OU player from Saturday's game.

 • Jesse Crittenden
OU notepad: It's yet another miserable outing for OU's offensive line

OU notepad: It's yet another miserable outing for OU's offensive line

Nearly every game has been a new indictment for OU's offensive line.Then, the unit reached new a new low.

 • Jesse Crittenden

in other news

Oklahoma basketball roster breakdown and rotation prediction

Oklahoma basketball roster breakdown and rotation prediction

This isn’t just a list of past stats; it’s an analysis of what Oklahoma has in each player.

 • Brody Lusk
Post-Mortem P: Fielding your questions after OU’s third consecutive loss

Post-Mortem P: Fielding your questions after OU’s third consecutive loss

OUInsider’s Parker Thune digs into the mailbag to address your questions about the Sooners’ 26-14 defeat at Ole Miss

Premium content
 • Parker Thune
The final stretch is an 'opportunity' for Joe Jon Finley

The final stretch is an 'opportunity' for Joe Jon Finley

Saturday was another disappointing result, but Finley turned some heads with the first-half performance.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Advertisement
Published Oct 29, 2024
WATCH: Brent Venables' full pre-Maine presser (with time stamps)
circle avatar
Parker Thune  •  OUInsider
Co-Publisher
Twitter
@ParkerThune
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables addresses local media prior to the Sooners' home tilt with Maine.

0:00 — Opening statement

5:28 — On Joe Castiglione’s role in Littrell’s dismissal

7:14 — On offensive line development

14:31 — On Jackson Arnold’s play

17:08 — On trusting the process amidst turmoil

22:10 — On David Stone and Jayden Jackson

24:56 — #TalkAbout the play of the secondary

28:44 — On the freshman safeties

33:04 — On Isaiah Autry-Dent

39:56 — On rushing success at Ole Miss

42:43 — On Jovantae Barnes’ leadership

45:00 — On Kevin Johns

55:34 — On officiating against Ole Miss

58:44 — On the grind of the SEC

Oklahoma
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement