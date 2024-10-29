WATCH: Brent Venables' full pre-Maine presser (with time stamps)

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables addresses local media prior to the Sooners' home tilt with Maine.

0:00 — Opening statement

5:28 — On Joe Castiglione’s role in Littrell’s dismissal

7:14 — On offensive line development

14:31 — On Jackson Arnold’s play

17:08 — On trusting the process amidst turmoil

22:10 — On David Stone and Jayden Jackson

24:56 — #TalkAbout the play of the secondary

28:44 — On the freshman safeties

33:04 — On Isaiah Autry-Dent

39:56 — On rushing success at Ole Miss

42:43 — On Jovantae Barnes’ leadership

45:00 — On Kevin Johns

55:34 — On officiating against Ole Miss

58:44 — On the grind of the SEC