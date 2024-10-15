WATCH: Brent Venables' full pre-South Carolina presser (with time stamps)

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with local media Tuesday morning in advance of a home tilt with South Carolina.
0:00 — Opening statement
9:42 — On the level of concern at the midseason mark
11:53 — On Dan Lanning’s 12th man on defense
12:39 — On practice high points not translating to Saturdays
14:27 — On midseason staff changes
16:00 — On what this team can do better
19:39 — On coaching to Hawkins’ aggressiveness
21:34 — #TalkAbout the QB room
22:39 — On possibly playing two QB’s
23:25 — On the running game
25:43 — On Troy Everett
26:46 — On Arnold’s redshirt status
29:30 — On finding joy amidst adversity
38:33 — On Zion Kearney’s development
39:51 — On South Carolina
