WATCH: Brent Venables' full pre-Tennessee presser (with time stamps)

On Tuesday morning, Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables met with the media to preview the Sooners' upcoming matchup with Tennessee.

Time Stamps

0:00 — Opening statement

6:35 — On the impact of home-field advantage

7:15 — On the importance of a consistent pass rush

10:58 — On whether the Sooners will improve overall

12:28 — On memories of Josh Heupel at Oklahoma

16:24 — On Heupel’s legacy at OU

18:48 — On the amount of tight games JFA has played in

23:20 — #TalkAbout the challenge of Heupel’s tempo offense

26:24 — On Kobie McKinzie’s development

28:07 — On R Mason Thomas’ breakout after injuries

29:29 — On some of the Sooners’ unique looks up front

31:38 — On Da’Jon Terry’s impact in run support

32:57 — On defensive communication

38:10 — On the offense’s lack of sustained drives/big plays