WATCH: Brent Venables' full Signing Day press conference

Brent Venables met with members of the local media Wednesday to break down the Sooners' signing day haul in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
0:00 — Opening statement
14:09 — On Ben Arbuckle’s impact on the class
19:25 — On Arbuckle’s QB development
21:13 — On class size
23:35 — On staff continuity
25:47 — On keeping the class together
27:38 — On Arbuckle’s scheme
28:51 — On Arbuckle’s role in bowl prep
29:10 — On having to part ways with recruits
32:16 — On the Carl Albert trio of signees
33:38 — On the wideouts and their size