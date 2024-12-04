Advertisement
Published Dec 4, 2024
WATCH: Brent Venables' full Signing Day press conference
Parker Thune
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Brent Venables met with members of the local media Wednesday to break down the Sooners' signing day haul in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

0:00 — Opening statement

14:09 — On Ben Arbuckle’s impact on the class

19:25 — On Arbuckle’s QB development

21:13 — On class size

23:35 — On staff continuity

25:47 — On keeping the class together

27:38 — On Arbuckle’s scheme

28:51 — On Arbuckle’s role in bowl prep

29:10 — On having to part ways with recruits

32:16 — On the Carl Albert trio of signees

33:38 — On the wideouts and their size