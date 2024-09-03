Time Stamps
0:00 — Opening statement
3:22 — On Jaquaize Pettaway
4:15 — On the defensive line and the newcomers
6:41 — On the throwback uniforms
7:29 — On the hiring of Doug Deakin last offseason
9:55 — On Troy Everett and the center position
10:50 — On the four forced fumbles against Temple
11:46 — #TalkAbout the injuries at WR and the room as a whole
13:31 — On the acquisition of Deion Burks and Bauer Sharp
15:23 — On Kani Walker’s development as a player
17:41 — On the defensive tackles’ pass rushing ability
21:14 — On Damonic Williams’ debut
24:25 — On the influence of new technology on the sidelines
27:37 — On the 2024 recruiting class and its readiness
30:35 — On Taylor Tatum and his skill set
33:06 — On Kendel Dolby