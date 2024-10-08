WATCH: Brent Venables' pre-Red River Rivalry press conference

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables addresses local media prior to the 2024 Red River Rivalry.
0:00 — Opening statement
3:21 — On facing Steve Sarkisian
4:55 — On Danny Stutsman’s locker-room speech in 2023
6:22 — On Robert Spears-Jennings
7:45 — On Texas’ recent run of success
8:32 — On self-scouting and offensive innovation
11:40 — On Texas’ receiving corps
13:10 — #TalkAbout the bye week’s impact on the offense
14:33 — On Dasan McCullough
15:41 — On growth from Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis
18:06 — On defensive backs’ technique
20:01 — On Trace Ford
21:08 — On Michael Hawkins’ readiness
23:15 — On the reality that both teams are coming off a bye
24:47 — On the rash of upsets in Week 6 and NIL-driven parity
29:50 — On the goal-line stand in 2023
34:13 — On Hawkins’ poise
35:32 — On offensive line continuity