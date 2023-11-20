WATCH: Brent Venables' pre-TCU presser (with time-stamped question log)
0:00 — Opening statement
1:45 — On seniors set to be honored Friday
3:20 — On how the program has grown in a year
7:20 — On what it takes to win close games
11:10 — On missed kicks
12:30 — On Billy Bowman and his development
13:50 — On defensive adjustments in the second half at BYU
19:00 — On his rewatch of the BYU game
21:30 — On cornerback injuries
22:45 — On Kobie McKinzie and the linebacker growth
28:10 — On Kendel Dolby and his contributions
30:00 — On Jackson Arnold’s practice habits
30:45 — On Tyler Guyton’s availability
31:10 — On the pass rush and lack of sacks
35:35 — On Josh Hoover and the TCU offense
37:05 — On plans if Jackson Arnold has to start Friday
38:15 — On his team’s permanent captains
40:50 — On TCU playing for bowl eligibility
42:40 — On the highs and lows of the 2023 season
44:30 — On dealing with height disadvantages in matchups