ago football Edit

WATCH: Brent Venables' pre-Temple press conference

Parker Thune • OUInsider
Co-Publisher
@ParkerThune
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL083Y1VlZGhSS2tZP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50JmFtcDth dXRvcGxheT0xJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables spoke with the media today to preview the Sooners' Friday opener against Temple.

LOG

0:00 — Opening statement

2:01 — On whether the defense is turning the proverbial corner

5:45 — On Jayden Jackson

7:55 — On pace of play and tempo on offense

9:56 — On the kicking competition

12:00 — On Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes

13:02 — On the offensive line and whether it can mesh

14:20 — #TalkAbout the linebackers and the depth at that position

18:22 — On Bowman and Bowen returning kicks/punts

19:38 — On Kendel Dolby’s unique defensive role

21:18 — On why Brenen Thompson earned a starting role

23:13 — On Branson Hickman’s acclimation process

24:24 — On Michael Hawkins over Casey Thompson as QB2

26:50 — On why there are so many freshmen in the two-deep

31:20 — On David Stone and his development

33:00 — On level of comfort with the offense

36:22 — On the tight end room

