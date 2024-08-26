WATCH: Brent Venables' pre-Temple press conference
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables spoke with the media today to preview the Sooners' Friday opener against Temple.
LOG
0:00 — Opening statement
2:01 — On whether the defense is turning the proverbial corner
5:45 — On Jayden Jackson
7:55 — On pace of play and tempo on offense
9:56 — On the kicking competition
12:00 — On Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes
13:02 — On the offensive line and whether it can mesh
14:20 — #TalkAbout the linebackers and the depth at that position
18:22 — On Bowman and Bowen returning kicks/punts
19:38 — On Kendel Dolby’s unique defensive role
21:18 — On why Brenen Thompson earned a starting role
23:13 — On Branson Hickman’s acclimation process
24:24 — On Michael Hawkins over Casey Thompson as QB2
26:50 — On why there are so many freshmen in the two-deep
31:20 — On David Stone and his development
33:00 — On level of comfort with the offense
36:22 — On the tight end room