WATCH: Brent Venables' pre-WVU presser (with time-stamped question log)
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables held his weekly Tuesday press conference in advance of a home matchup with West Virginia.
0:00 — Opening statement
1:40 — On West Virginia’s offense
2:35 — On better offensive execution
3:30 — On lessons learned through losing
5:00 — On the benefits of playing at night
6:30 — On approach in one-possession games
8:25 — #TalkAbout the running game
11:15 — On his weekly evaluation of the offense
14:55 — On handling business day-to-day
16:50 — On Drake Stoops and his OU pride
18:10 — On the thin margins of victory
23:35 — On how to fix mental mistakes
25:10 — On how to clean up penalties
26:40 — On Robert Spears-Jennings’ play
28:05 — On Danny Stutsman’s Butkus snub
29:15 — Injury update