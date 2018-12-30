LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Theo Wease knows all about recruiting rumors, he has spent the past two years right in the middle of them. But with that he also understands protecting his many friends still gong through their recruitment. One such player is Jadon Haselwood, who will announce his choice in six days and many feel the Sooners will be the spot for the five-star.

Does Wease know the story? Yes, yes he does.

And though he won't tell he is happy to talk about the connection between the two superstar receivers.