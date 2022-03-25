Wease still standing
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Then there was one.There wasn’t an Oklahoma fan that didn’t have a giddy excitement feeling about OU’s 2019 class and the four five-star recruits at quarterback and wide receiver.Spencer Rattler, J...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news