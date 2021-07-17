Webb Gets 2023 Started

There’s no question the last couple of weeks have been very kind to Oklahoma in recruiting, but prior to Saturday, it was all for the 2022 class. The Sooners have shot up the rankings with one big-time commit after another, but 2023 was still at zero commits. Until now. That changed in a hurry with Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian athlete Treyaun Webb becoming the initial member for what should be another top-tier class for Lincoln Riley and the Sooners.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGF04oCZcyBVbmRlcnN0b29kIEFpbuKAmXQgRm9yIEV2ZXJ5Ym9k eSBUbyBVbmRlcnN0YW5kIC4uLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQ29tbWl0dGVkP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQ29tbWl0dGVkPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQm9vbWVyU29vbmVyP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQm9vbWVyU29vbmVyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWjBib0REdk81RiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ow Ym9ERHZPNUY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVHJleWF1biBXZWJiIChAd190cmV5 YXVuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dfdHJleWF1bi9z dGF0dXMvMTQxNjQ3OTc1MDkwNjg1OTUyNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5KdWx5IDE3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Webb chose OU on Saturday afternoon, beating out Georgia and Ohio State and a bevy of others as OU continues to show it can win elite battles. Originally an UGA commit, Webb felt like he was down to OU and Ohio State for the last few months. It first appeared as though the Sooners were recruiting Webb in the secondary, but a trip to the ChampUBBQ last month cleared up any confusion. Webb spent some time OU legend Adrian Peterson, and it became pretty obvious the Sooners had decided Webb at running back was just as good as him at defensive back. This weekend is going to be a huge one for the 2023 class, and it says a lot to be able to start that group with a borderline five-star talent from the state of Florida.