Webb Gets 2023 Started
There’s no question the last couple of weeks have been very kind to Oklahoma in recruiting, but prior to Saturday, it was all for the 2022 class.
The Sooners have shot up the rankings with one big-time commit after another, but 2023 was still at zero commits.
Until now.
That changed in a hurry with Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian athlete Treyaun Webb becoming the initial member for what should be another top-tier class for Lincoln Riley and the Sooners.
Webb chose OU on Saturday afternoon, beating out Georgia and Ohio State and a bevy of others as OU continues to show it can win elite battles.
Originally an UGA commit, Webb felt like he was down to OU and Ohio State for the last few months. It first appeared as though the Sooners were recruiting Webb in the secondary, but a trip to the ChampUBBQ last month cleared up any confusion.
Webb spent some time OU legend Adrian Peterson, and it became pretty obvious the Sooners had decided Webb at running back was just as good as him at defensive back.
This weekend is going to be a huge one for the 2023 class, and it says a lot to be able to start that group with a borderline five-star talent from the state of Florida.
With Webb anchoring the class, all eyes turn toward another BBQ visitor, Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson. The No. 2-ranked prospect in the country for 2023 is expected to announce his decision Sunday.
From beginning the weekend without a pledge for 2023, the Sooners could end it with the elite of the elite at running back and quarterback.
Now Webb’s job will be to be the recruiter, and there were plenty of big 2023 names at the BBQ event where Webb can get started and build the foundation for the group.