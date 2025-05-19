Weekend Wrap-Up: Sooners' offense is firing on all cylinders

NORMAN — Oklahoma's offense had everything going at the Norman Regional over the weekend. Home runs? The Sooners blasted eight of them. Base hits? The Sooners had 28 of them. Walks? The Sooners had 16. It all culminated into one of the best weekend's of the season for OU's offense, and it helped them advance to the super regional round. The Sooners were methodical as they attacked their opponents. They logged a collective batting average of .444 in the three games against California and Boston U. They scored 31 runs while allowing just three. "Overall, couldn’t be more pleased that this team is starting to hit on all their cylinders," OU coach Patty Gasso told OUInsider. That's particularly important as the Sooners head into a super regional matchup with 15-seed Alabama this weekend. The Crimson Tide (40-21) beat the Sooners twice in Tuscaloosa during the regular season, largely due to OU's struggles offensively. The Sooners scored just seven runs across the three games and also had just 15 hits. Both numbers were their lowest output for any three-game stretch this season. But one important note is the Sooners cashing in with runners on base, something they struggled with against Alabama. The Sooners were excellent at producing consistent base hits during regionals, which has been an issue all season. "It's timely hitting (that) wins you games," Gasso said after Friday's win over Boston. "... We were just really doing a good job of finding ways to move runners or score runners. I just felt like my arm was moving a lot, which was a good thing."

Sam Landry fights through some adversity

Jennifer Rocha and the coaching staff didn't pull any punches. Landry started all three games for the first time this season. The good news is that didn't translate to a heavy workload. She threw just 10 innings and totaled 158 pitchers — numbers that are on par (or even slightly below) what she would throw in a regular conference weekend. It wasn't Landry's cleanest weekend. She gave up 10 hits in those 10 innings, with seven of them coming in Saturday's win over California. She also walked 11 batters, which has been an issue for Landry in recent weeks. She has 29 walks over her last nine games (49 total innings). She also had a throwing error in Sunday's win that cost the Sooners a run. However, she countered those hits and walks with 11 strikeouts, and she only allowed three total runs as she got clutch outs and the defense made plays behind her. "I think the one thing she would take back up, and it bugs her so bad, is the error," Gasso said. "She has a very, very confident (energy) and she is very proud of her defense. "She held her own. She handled it well. There were times when she was throwing a few too many balls. I think she would tell you that, like throughout the weekend. But giving up (three) runs over the course of three games, that's pretty stout pitching staff.” The other good news for the Sooners was their bullpen's performance. Audrey Lowry, Kierston Deal, Isabella Smith and Paytn Monticelli combined to allow just two hits and zero runs in five innings. It'll be interesting to see how the Sooners handle the pitching staff against Alabama.

Ailana Agbayani 'on fire' at the right time

There were several moments over the weekend where the Sooners capitalized with runners on base. Agbayani's three-run home run on Sunday was one of the biggest. After Gabbie Garcia hit a leadoff home run in the second inning, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas and Cydney Sanders followed with a single and a walk, respectively. That gave the Sooners two base runners when Agbayani stepped to the plate. She delivered her fourth home run of the season to put the Sooners up 4-0. Gasso considered calling a bunt, but decided to let Agbayani go for the big swing. "I think you're looking at a very hot postseason hitter here," Gasso said. "So I didn't want to take the bat out of her hand. I wanted to see what she would do with it and she's just coming through big." Gasso might be right about Agbayani. She's logged 13 hits in her last 28 at-bats (.464 batting average) along with three home runs. While Kasidi Pickering, Ella Parker and Gabbie Garcia are delivering big hits at the top of the lineup, Agbayani and Abby Dayton have been providing steady offense at the bottom. It's the right time to be finding a rhythm for Agbayani, who is in the midst of her first experience in the NCAA Tournament. "I'm just excited, and especially since this is my first ever time being in postseason, it's really special," Agbayani said, "and I'm just really confident in my teammates, and I think that's what's helping me play so free. And all of us completely are just free because we're so confident in each other to get the job done that we can just play free and be in the box and just be free."

