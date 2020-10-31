Weigman Says OU is 'QBU'
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
CYPRESS, Texas - On Thursday night Lincoln Riley was on the phone with Bridgeland, Texas Rivals250 quarterback Conner Weigman and made a scholarship offer to the class of 2022 standout. On Friday n...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news