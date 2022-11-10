Oklahoma's not often found itself recruiting in the state of Tennessee but when it has the results have been strong landing players like Woodi Washington and Reggie Grimes both amongst the current Sooners starters who picked Oklahoma out of the prep ranks. On Wednesday Oklahoma made it's latest venture into the Volunteer State with an offer to Nolensville defensive end Taylor Wein.

And though the pursuit of Grimes and Washington were done against some elite competition Wein, to date, has flown under the radar holding no power five offers prior to Nov. 9. Then in one day Wein picked up offers from Oklahoma who was quickly followed by USC and Virginia Tech. So, what is that saw Wein go from a guy looking likely to head to a MAC program to having opportunities at two of the most successful programs in college football history? "Honestly I feel like I’ve made such a big jump in progress from my previous years playing high school football and it all came to light on the tape," Wein said. "It’s just starting to show on tape and the exposure is getting there It’s playing a key role in how we are performing (at Nolensville). "The work in the offseason, it has carried over to my success in my senior year." And though the Sooners weren't alone they were the first to make the move, led by defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis who had been in contact with Wein for a few weeks. "To be honest it’s all come together recently. Getting in contact with coach Chavis, coach (Brent) Venables, coach (Todd) Bates, those are great guys. Those are true guys and are just tremendous. They reached out about two weeks ago and we’ve been in contact since then, so it’s just huge."

