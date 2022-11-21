Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said you can’t miss what you never had in the first place when he was talking about recruiting and commitment/decommitments a few weeks ago The Sooners took some lumps in the last couple of months, but Venables and staff just kept plugging away. Because if there’s one thing you trust about Venables, his track record says he certainly knows how to evaluate talent. Nolensville (Tenn.) defensive end Taylor Wein was largely under the radar just three weeks ago. A lot can change, has changed and now he’s committed to the Sooners.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CZXlvbmQgQmxlc3NlZCDinJ4g4p2X77iPQuKtle+4j+Ktle+4j01F UuKdlSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcWxwdUlMSWZHZiI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3FscHVJTElmR2Y8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGF5bG9yIFdl aW4gKEBUYXlsb3JXZWluKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1RheWxvcldlaW4vc3RhdHVzLzE1OTQ3ODY4OTQ3NTExNDE5MDY/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Wein made his announcement Monday afternoon, coming off the heels of an unofficial visit to Norman last weekend for the Bedlam victory against Oklahoma State. Wein becomes the second defensive lineman commitment in as many days, joining Los Angeles Cathedral defensive tackle Ashton Sanders, who did the same Sunday evening.