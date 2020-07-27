Welcome (finally) to OU, Justin Harrington
There weren’t a lot of positives to Oklahoma’s start in the 2018 Orange Bowl against Alabama in the college football playoff.
The Sooners trailed 28-0 before eventually falling 45-34, proving the doubters right about OU’s defense one more time.
Except that was the beginning of 2020 junior college signee Justin Harrington starting to pay attention to the Sooners as he watched that game. A journey that culminated late Monday morning with Harrington, now academically cleared, arriving at OU for good. His flight left North Carolina early Monday morning, and he touched down in Oklahoma just before the noon hour.
Harrington’s freshman season at Bakersfield Community College in California was in the books, and Harrington said his father knew his son was about to take off.
The assignment was simple. Write down the five schools you could see yourself attending.
OU, Alabama, LSU, Florida State and Oregon.
A year later, Harrington would be signed with the Sooners, but his path to Norman wasn’t finalized. Originally expected to be a mid-year enrollee, academic hurdles kept that from happening.
Then, of course, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit in March, but Harrington just kept his head down and went to work, making sure there would be no more academic hiccups.
There were delays and more delays as to when he would show up, but earlier this month Harrington was officially in the OU student database, and now he’s officially a Sooner. The final piece to the 2020 puzzle is in place.
“No, I never had any real doubts,” Harrington told SoonerScoop.com on Sunday evening. “I had to tell myself to keep the faith and stay patient. The big thing was just making sure I was running and staying in shape and lifting. I was trying to keep things in perspective.”
OU’s players returned for voluntary workouts July 1, and the Sooners have shown whatever recipe they have to fight the coronavirus, it’s working.
OU has gone three consecutive weeks without a positive case among the football program, and there are zero active cases as Harrington arrives.
405📍— SHOWW (@showw_3) July 27, 2020
Even though Harrington said OU coaches Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch and Roy Manning have said he has nothing to worry about, Harrington said it’s going to be tough for him to try to stay the course instead of trying to make up for nearly missing a month’s worth of workouts.
“I’m definitely going to have to pace myself,” Harrington said. “I have to realize what my coaches are asking me to do. It’s definitely going to be hard because I’m behind. I have to stay patient and the coaches have been supporting me the whole time.
“I have to follow before I can lead.”
Harrington will be a junior this season, but he does have a redshirt year available. He said he hopes he doesn’t have to use the redshirt year, but it’s up to him now to get to work.
He was a safety in junior college, but he spent the bulk of his recruitment with cornerbacks coach Roy Manning. Pinpointing a position at this stage isn’t really necessary, but Harrington said he was open to either spot in the defensive backfield.
“I have a lot of versatility, and that’s one thing the coaches have been saying. I expect to be moved around a lot. I’m comfortable at corner or safety, whatever the team needs.”
Other schools in his list of five are known for playing better than defense than what OU has brought to the table. Touted as one of the best overall junior college prospects for the 2020 class, and definitely one of the best safeties with his speed and size, OU might seem like an odd choice.
He’s heard it all before. But he trusts in Grinch’s #SpeedD. He saw the improvements done in just one season, and he wants be a part of something special in 2020 and beyond.
“At the time, I guess you could say they came at the perfect time,” Harrington said. “I had a lot of interest and offers from SEC schools and places like that. But OU stood out. It felt right. I never felt uncomfortable on my visit. My family loved the visit.
“It’s actually a little crazy because they’re trying to prove something just like I’m trying to prove myself. That mentality brings out how good you are. It shows the respect for Coach Manning. The respect for Coach Grinch. They targeted me, and I trust them to put me in the best position.”
COVID-19 hasn’t really slowed Harrington down, at least physically. He said he ranges from 211-219 pounds, and he was able to lift and do what was necessary on his own.
However, it should be a lot different with OU calling the shots. After all the waiting, Harrington is open to just about anything.
Asked Sunday what his jersey number will be, Harrington didn’t know. Harrington said he had no clue who his roommate is. Figure out the details later, he’s ready.
“All the stress, the relief, the anxiety,” said Harrington about what he thought he’d feel Monday in Norman. “It’s all worth it. Boomer Sooner, baby!”