There weren’t a lot of positives to Oklahoma’s start in the 2018 Orange Bowl against Alabama in the college football playoff. The Sooners trailed 28-0 before eventually falling 45-34, proving the doubters right about OU’s defense one more time. Except that was the beginning of 2020 junior college signee Justin Harrington starting to pay attention to the Sooners as he watched that game. A journey that culminated late Monday morning with Harrington, now academically cleared, arriving at OU for good. His flight left North Carolina early Monday morning, and he touched down in Oklahoma just before the noon hour.

Harrington’s freshman season at Bakersfield Community College in California was in the books, and Harrington said his father knew his son was about to take off. The assignment was simple. Write down the five schools you could see yourself attending. OU, Alabama, LSU, Florida State and Oregon. A year later, Harrington would be signed with the Sooners, but his path to Norman wasn’t finalized. Originally expected to be a mid-year enrollee, academic hurdles kept that from happening. Then, of course, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit in March, but Harrington just kept his head down and went to work, making sure there would be no more academic hiccups. There were delays and more delays as to when he would show up, but earlier this month Harrington was officially in the OU student database, and now he’s officially a Sooner. The final piece to the 2020 puzzle is in place. “No, I never had any real doubts,” Harrington told SoonerScoop.com on Sunday evening. “I had to tell myself to keep the faith and stay patient. The big thing was just making sure I was running and staying in shape and lifting. I was trying to keep things in perspective.” OU’s players returned for voluntary workouts July 1, and the Sooners have shown whatever recipe they have to fight the coronavirus, it’s working. OU has gone three consecutive weeks without a positive case among the football program, and there are zero active cases as Harrington arrives.