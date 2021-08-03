Before the group officially arrived last month, SoonerScoop.com caught up with some of them for one last final interview as they were getting ready to head to Norman for good.

It didn’t stop Oklahoma from loading up and still earning the type of class it was hoping for with the 2021 prospects.

No recruiting class will have quite as unique of a story as the 2021 group. Because of COVID-19, the whole process was thrown out of whack like never ever before.

Welcome to OU – C.J. Noland.

You can sum up the recruitment between the Sooners and Noland in one word… patience. There was a whole lot of it being shown by both sides during the process, but never like the faith Noland put in the program in early April.

Noland admitted he didn’t see the retirement of former coach Lon Kruger coming at all. It was a big shock. Noland said Kruger called him 30 minutes before the news went public to try to give Noland and his family the respect of hearing it from Kruger.

That was a nice gesture. What Kruger did after that retirement announcement is what has made Kruger stand out for decades in basketball coaching circles and why he is who he is.

“He called me every day (after his retirement) and told me to be patient,” Noland said. “He said he knew OU would hire a great coach.”

It was less than two weeks, but when you’re in the position Noland was in, it felt like an eternity. He went quiet on social media. He didn’t want to make any impulsive decisions, but the clock was ticking, too.

OU went with Porter Moser as the next man in charge, and Noland, true to his word, let Moser and his staff try to re-recruit him to Norman.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” Noland said. “I knew OU wasn’t just going to hire anybody. When I found out it was Coach Moser, he actually recruited me at Loyola. I knew his play style. I wanted to give him a chance to build that relationship and show how they were going to use me.

“It’s his energy. His energy is next level. My high school coach is the same way. You can tell right through the phone. It had me really intrigued.”

Moser was doing all he could in a short amount of time to build a bond with Noland and his family, but Moser could breathe a bit because associate head coach K.T. Turner has a tremendous relationship with Noland and his parents.

Even if Noland was still getting a feel of who Moser was, the family didn’t have that same unknown factor when it came to Turner.

Noland let the world know on a Saturday afternoon that he was sticking with OU and that put the speculation to bed.

“C.J. was someone that we re-explained our vision to him because that is part of it. You want to make sure the head coach has a vision for you,” said Moser earlier this spring. “C.J. and his family love Oklahoma. I love that. I loved that they loved the university, the program. But for anybody who doesn’t think they don’t sign for the coaches, they’re not realistic.

“They had a relationship with the coaching staff. It was building that relationship back for myself and the new coaches, but also sharing the vision I have for them. The style of play and how we’re going to play and how we’re going to use him. I think he’s going to be an outstanding player at the University of Oklahoma.

“I think he’s going to be really hard to guard, a mismatch guy. How he can take you off the dribble, shoot it. His size, his strength. His playmaking ability. I just love his energy, too. I think he’s going to be an outstanding player here. We reconnected. We shared our vision, and he’s all-in as I am with him.”

Now it was just about getting Noland to campus. Literally. Noland’s story will ring similar to a lot of 2021 recruits in that he never ever saw Norman until he arrived last month. As much as he appreciated what coaching staffs across the country were trying to do with Zoom calls and virtual visits, he said even though it was obvious, he was most excited about seeing the campus for the first time.

Through the recruiting process, Noland built a strong rapport with fellow signee Bijan Cortes and the two are roommates now. They’re hoping to be the foundation of the success that is to come under Moser with the Sooners.

“They see me as a player that is going to come in and play big minutes,” Noland said. “An impact player. Coach Moser is all about getting people in open space and them thriving in that system.

“More than anything, I know he will develop me. K.T. will develop me as well. I know I’m attending where I’m supposed to go.”