As Oklahoma spring practice has been halted by the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, SoonerScoop.com looks back to January interviews with the 11 mid-year enrollees from OU’s 2020 class and their thoughts as they were arriving for the semester.

“Honestly, at that time, I didn’t really go in wanting to get the offer,” Graham said. “I just wanted to show my butt off about what I can do. I had no idea that camp would put me where I am now. Didn’t realize that would be the day that everything changed.”

The funny part of that day, and really his recruitment, was trying to peg his position. He camped all evening at wide receiver and earned the OU offer at night’s end. Except it was at defensive back.

And if you need an example, look toward Graham. He attended OU’s event in Norman in June 2018, and it was obvious he was one to watch.

Now it’s true the summer on-campus camp isn’t a huge part of the recruiting process anymore, but it still matters.

Then the first curveball was thrown when former defensive backs coach Kerry Cooks, who offered Graham, was let go following the 2018 season.

OU brought in Alex Grinch as defensive coordinator, and Graham admitted he wasn’t sure if the Sooners were still going to be a spot for him.

“At first, I was, like, dang, my DB coach got fired,” Graham said. “Am I still the right guy for Coach Grinch?”

Graham became one of the earliest commitments for the 2020 class, but even at that time, you didn’t know if it was for wide receiver or defensive back.

Things started to clear up, especially once Graham was able to talk in-depth with Grinch about where he stood.

“In those first couple of conversations, he talked me up a lot,” Graham said. “Talking about who I was his type of guy. Him coming from Ohio State, that meant a lot to me. Then Coach Roy Manning was high on me and how much he likes my size and my ball skills.”

So it was settled. If Graham was going to be a Sooner, his childhood favorite and the team he used to watch with his father all those Saturdays, he was going to be a defensive back.

Now the question only Graham could answer was did he want to be a cornerback? Or was he eyeing a spot offensively?

Most schools had offered Graham at receiver. Graham said OU and Georgia were two schools that saw him at defensive back, while LSU saw him as an athlete.

“It really was (a tough decision),” Graham said. “I was initially going in as an athlete. At one point, I was trying to figure out what I’m going to do. Play at OU as a receiver or defensive back. It was a business decision.

“OU – there are studs at wide receiver everywhere you look. Now I’m not saying I’m not good enough or that I’m scared to compete, but why not play immediately? Why not be out there as a true freshman?”

That was that. OU had a position for Graham. Graham not only accepted the position, but was now ready to tailor his game toward the defensive side of the ball.

He wasn’t super pleased with his senior season, although his stats were impressive. Graham said he allowed 12 yards of offense against him without a touchdown, while Graham had seven interceptions as a senior.

“Coach Grinch wants me at cornerback,” Graham said. “I’m hoping maybe I can get thrown in the box at the nickel spot, too. I’d love to be a punt returner, too.”

Graham is rooming with Mikey Henderson, another 2020 class member who had to decide on position before accepting the H-Back role. They visited OU a lot together and clicked.

Graham said the big reason he was a mid-year guy was to get that head start. Obviously, COVID-19 has changed that, but it seems clear Graham will be ready for the long haul.