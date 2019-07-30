The 2019 class for Oklahoma has arrived in Norman for summer workouts. Before the group officially moved in, SoonerScoop.com caught up with most of the signees one last time.

Welcome to OU: Marcus Alexander

Sometimes you just have to put your trust in someone. For Oklahoma fans, there’s a lot of that when it comes to offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh.

For every top target that every recruitnik knows, there are names that not many people initially recognize and even fewer believe can be a Sooner.

When Bedenbaugh makes an offer, however, it gets real in a hurry. That was the case with Alexander. Not many people knew who he was, but he quickly turned heads throughout his senior season and earned his way into the final Rivals 250.

It wasn’t easy. Because if you think fans initially doubted Alexander, heck, you might even add Alexander into that mix. It took him a long time to realize he belongs on that stage and can be one of those guys in the trenches.

“I kept thinking to myself that if you keep working, then you can be like that,” Alexander said. “Then time went on, and I got bigger and faster and a lot more confidence.

“That all came from me realizing you’re a good player. I used to think how good these others guys are. I’m like, you’re good yourself. Believe that.”

Alexander wasn’t the most ballyhooed commitment for OU for the 2019 class. But he put in the work to where most fans are definitely all-in with Alexander being deserving of being an OU offensive lineman.

He got that feel, too, during spring game weekend. He said it really hit him that it was just about time for Alexander to be in Norman for good.

“Man, that was something,” Alexander said. “I felt like I was there already. It was exciting seeing Trejan (Bridges) and Theo (Wease) doing really good. It’s like they should be in high school yet they’re there already making plays.”

As great as OU’s offensive line was last season with four players selected in the initial four rounds of the NFL Draft and earning the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s best unit, that has left the door open for anybody to emerge for 2019 and beyond.

Alexander said he recognized he’s not one of the newbies anymore. He’s close with the linemen and wants to be a part of something special with them.

There are doubts about to what this group can do as it replaces all that experience, but Alexander isn’t one of those critics.

“I believe they’re starting to step it up together,” Alexander said. “I could feel that, them starting to get that group feel. When you watch them in practice, you know. I’ll be there with them.”

No doubt Bedenbaugh values versatility, but Alexander seems pretty set on where he’ll be. He is going to begin playing guard. He said he’ll move to tackle if that’s what’s asked, but he’s prepared to be a beast in the interior.