The 2019 class for Oklahoma has arrived in Norman for summer workouts. Before the group officially moved in, SoonerScoop.com caught up with most of the signees one last time.

Welcome to OU: Marcus Major. You want the heart of OU recruiting, you start in the state. The better the in-state group, the more of a foundation the Sooners can build. It was there with #SoonerSquad17 and guys like Tre Brown and Creed Humphrey, among others. Duplicated with #ST2K18 and players like Jalen Redmond and Patrick Fields, among others. No coincidence both were top-10 classes. However, when it came to #NewWave19, it became pretty clear early on the Sooners weren’t going to take a large in-state haul.





In fact, it turned out to be just one, Oklahoma City Millwood running back Marcus Major. “It’s really exciting, and I’m just trying to get ready for everything,” Major said. “My family can’t believe it, but I can tell you I’m not done yet.” Originally a three-star prospect, Major’s senior film earned him a boost to four-star status and gave a glimpse of what OU fans are hoping to see. Some high school running backs come in with a lot of tread on their tires. That won’t be the case with Major, who averaged around 10 carries per game as a senior. He’s fresh and hoping to keep himself ahead of the curve by rooming with five-star quarterback signee Spencer Rattler. “I have no idea how that happened. He texted me about two months ago,” said Major in May. “I’m really cool with him. It’s going to allow me to get into the playbook with the quarterback and check up on each other.” The month of July has become a big OU recruiting month under head coach Lincoln Riley. Silent commits go verbal, and the Sooners roll out the red carpet for the annual #ChampUBBQ. Major had already committed to the Sooners before the 2018 edition, but it was that weekend that solidified his OU choice. “It made me more comfortable than I ever was,” Major said. “I knew that was it. Loved it, every minute of it. The staff was amazing. The atmosphere. It was a brotherhood there.”

I don’t take what I’m about to say lightly. Would not say it if I didn’t mean it. Marcus Major is the closest high school RB I’ve seen to Adrian Peterson. — J.D. Runnels jr. (@Just_JD38) January 20, 2018