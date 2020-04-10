As Oklahoma spring practice has been halted by the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, SoonerScoop.com looks back to January interviews with the 11 mid-year enrollees from OU’s 2020 class and their thoughts as they were arriving for the semester.

Welcome to OU – DT Perrion Winfrey.

You could make a lot of valid arguments about who was the most important defensive recruit for the 2020 class, but it’s tough to surpass what Winfrey meant to Alex Grinch and Calvin Thibodeaux.

What you have to remember is that when Winfrey made his decision, there was no proof of concept whatsoever that #SpeedD was going to work, that Grinch and company were going to be able to figure things out.

When OU made the offer, it felt like it would be one of those familiar stories of either OU factoring in early before fading out late or coming in that dreaded No. 2 spot.

But Winfrey shocked the coaches, especially Thibodeaux, when it came to communicating about the offer.

“Honestly, as soon as they offered me, they were No. 1 on my list,” Winfrey said. “Coach Thibodeaux thought I was joking, but I was like, no, for real, you’re No. 1.”

That shock carried over to after his commitment because even though Winfrey said he was locked with the Sooners, it was hard to imagine OU winning the ongoing battles that would go down against some of the other elite defensive schools.