The 2019 class for Oklahoma has arrived in Norman for summer workouts. Before the group officially moved in, SoonerScoop.com caught up with most of the signees one last time.

Welcome to OU: Stacey Wilkins.

Every recruiting cycle there feels like an example or two that show how far Oklahoma has come with Lincoln Riley as head coach.

A surprise five-star signing, landing someone from your rival’s backyard, winning national battles – that sort of thing.

And while the 2019 class had its fair share of nice moments for OU, another example was there. Winning against a home state school where it’s not easy to pull that off.

When Arkansas truly wants an in-state recruit to be a Hog, most cases there’s simply nothing you can do about it. The Razorbacks wanted Wilkins. But somehow, the Sooners kept fighting the good fight and won him over.

“Not even going to lie to you, when Arkansas offered, thought about committing right there,” Wilkins said. “I’ve been here since second grade. But I had to make a decision that’s best for me and make it a business decision.”

OU’s business is among the best in the country. Powered by Riley and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, the Sooners began their pursuit of Wilkins.

OU wanted Wilkins at the spring game, and he attended. They wanted him at #ChampUBBQ, and Wilkins was there. Not too long after the BBQ, Wilkins made his public commitment at his school with Hog fans galore having to accept OU as the choice.

“I visited for junior day and the spring game and other times,” Wilkins said. “The day of the spring game was when I knew I wanted to be there. The family atmosphere and seeing the players and being in the meeting room. I knew.”

The battle wasn’t over, though. No, not because OU had every reason to fear other schools trying to flip Wilkins, but because Wilkins realized the only person standing in his way to Norman was himself.

There were strong rumors of Wilkins being in academic trouble with little way of qualifying. Wilkins heard them, too. It was time to put an end to it all.

“A lot of that was coming down to me,” Wilkins said. “It was up to me to be where I want to be. My coach told me to pray a lot and that morning said a prayer when I went in. I was ready to go.”

Wilkins qualified with his ACT scores and posted a 3.0 GPA as a senior, giving him that chance to be a Sooner and be coached by Bedenbaugh.

“Oh man, I can’t wait,” Wilkins said. “I’ve always said to be the best, you have to compete with the best and be coached by the best.

“It’s a different feel of goosebumps.”

Wilkins has come a long way from being a defensive end as a sophomore. There were bumps along the road, but Wilkins has navigated his way to where he wants to be. The rest is up to him once again.

“I was shocked at how good I could become,” Wilkins said. “I’ve learned how to block and use my technique. I can’t wait to see what Coach Bedenbaugh can do.”